Sell Manappuram Finance, target Rs 90: Rudra Shares

Manali Bhatia

Manappuram Finance has formed bearish candlestick pattern at resistance line on the weekly chart and RSI has formed bearish reversal pattern. The recent rise in price is facing resistance at 61.8 percent retracement level of the latest swing move. On the monthly chart, prices are facing resistance at 20-month moving average.

On the daily chart, the stock has formed bearish engulfing candlestick pattern along with negative divergence. Thus, selling positions can be created for a short-term gain.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

