Sell Manappuram Finance, target Rs 84: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

Manappuram Finance has broken down from the bearish head and shoulder pattern by closing below Rs 93 levels on the weekly charts. The stock price has also closed at a new 52-week low with higher volumes on Monday.

It is trading below its 5, 20 and 200-day SMA indicating a bearish trend for the short to medium term. NBFC as a sector looking week on the charts. Therefore, we recommend selling Manappuram Finance for the downside target of Rs 84 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 95.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.