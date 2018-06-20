Sell Lupin, target Rs 855: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Lupin has seen a short covering move in the last couple of days while the overall trend for this pharma sector remains bearish. The short-term and momentum is showing divergence which may not augur well for the bulls.

A reversal pattern is also seen on the daily chart indicating a resumption in the downside momentum which may drag the stock towards Rs 855.

