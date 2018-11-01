Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank, target Rs 990: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Kotak Mahindra Bank has broken down from the bearish ‘Flag’ pattern indicating weakening uptrend in the stock.

Further, the stock has formed a lower high along with a negative reversal on the RSI suggesting bearishness at the moment. The stock may be sold in the range of Rs 1,118-1,112 for targets of Rs 1,050-990, and keep a stop loss above Rs 1,160.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.