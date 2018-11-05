App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Info Edge India, target Rs 1425: Dinesh Rohira

We have a sell recommendation for Info Edge which is currently trading at Rs 1,470.55, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Dinesh Rohira

Info Edge India continued to remain under selling pressure throughout the week declining from a price band of Rs 1,620 levels toward a low of Rs 1,450 levels on the weekly basis.

The scrip further slipped from an important level of 50-day EMA placed at Rs 1,492 levels indicating a weakness on a short-term basis.

It further formed a bearish pattern on its daily price chart along with subdued volume growth. The RSI stood at 44 levels while MACD marginally trades above its Signal-Line which is expected to breach in the coming session. We have a sell recommendation for Info Edge which is currently trading at Rs 1,470.55.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:03 am

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

