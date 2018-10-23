App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell IndusInd Bank, target Rs 1300: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 1,475 with a stop loss above Rs 1,520 for a target of Rs 1,300, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ashish Chaturmohta

IndusInd Bank is in decline mode forming lower tops and lower bottoms for the last three months on the daily chart. The decline had managed to find support around Rs 1,550 and saw small bounce back towards Rs 1,696. It found resistance at 20-day moving average and witnessed reversal down.

On Monday, the stock broke the critical support level with long bearish candlestick and high volumes. The price has given breakout from Bollinger band with an expansion of band and closed below lower band indicating the resumption of downtrend on the daily chart.

MACD line has given negative crossover with its average below equilibrium level of zero. Thus, the stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 1,475 with a stop loss above Rs 1,520 for a target of Rs 1,300.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:46 am

