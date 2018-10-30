Sell IndusInd Bank, target Rs 1250: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

IndusInd Bank is in decline mode forming lower tops and lower bottoms for the last three months on the daily chart. After a bounceback initially last week, it has again seen a reversal from Rs 1,529.

The stock hit a new low of Rs 1,275 for the decline. It has given breakout from Bollinger band with the expansion of band and closed below lower band indicating a resumption of downtrend on the daily chart.

Momentum indicators are in bearish mode on the daily and the weekly charts. Thus, the stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 1,475 with a stop loss above Rs 1,480 for the target of Rs 1,250.

The author is Head of Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

