App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Indian bonds and buy Philippine debt, says Aberdeen

Investors are worried that the government is granting farm loan waivers at a time when income tax collection and asset sales are falling short of estimates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After Indian sovereign bonds saw their best quarter in four years, Aberdeen Standard Investments advises investors to sell Indian bonds and buy Philippine government debt, according to a Bloomberg report.

There are fears that the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target.

"The worry in India is politics and also fiscal slippage," Lin Jing Leong, an investment manager at Aberdeen told the news agency.

Also read - Sovereign bonds benefited from oil price correction: DBS

related news

Philippines' government debt, on the other hand, is a "high-conviction" buy because inflation is receding, she said.

Philippines' 10-year bond yields are currently at around 7 percent, significantly lower than India’s 10-year bond yields at about 7.6 percent, according to Bloomberg data.

Economic metrics such as inflation and consumer prices are improving in the Philippines, Leong told Bloomberg.

Overseas funds have withdrawn a net Rs 2,700 crore from Indian government bonds in 2018, after raising holdings by about Rs 6,000 crore in the last quarter of 2018.

Investors are worried that the government is granting farm loan waivers at a time when income tax collection and asset sales are falling short of estimates.

Leong said the base case is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue supporting the bond market.

India's 10-year debt fell 66 basis points in the December quarter, while Philippines’ debt fell 37 basis points.

Aberdeen is shifting its allocation from Indian sovereign bonds to quasi-sovereign and company bonds since the spreads are still quite high, Leong added.

"We've seen how quickly fiscal scares can evolve in India," she said, referring to the losses seen by state-owned banks on their bond portfolios for most of last year. "It is definitely a profit-loss worry, though that’s not my central case."
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #bond markets #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.