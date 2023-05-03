‘Sell in May and go away’? Not quite, say analysts

BSE

Sometimes, we have to wait a long time before patience becomes a virtue. The market seems to be in such a phase currently, with range-bound movements, short-lived rallies and miserly returns, but if the past is any indication, the month of May is the perfect time for investors to load up on bargains, analysts say.

The Nifty has generated nil returns on a year-to-date and 6-month timeframe, though its over 1,000-point bounce-back from March 2023 lows is the largest in five months.

“What stands out in the current rally is that, apart from outperforming sectors like BFSI and capital goods, laggards of past 18 months like pharma, chemicals, realty have also participated. We believe sectoral participation broadening is a sign of a more sustainable rally ahead,” ICICI Securities said in a technical note.

The brokerage expects Nifty to gradually head towards 18,300-18,500 in May 2023 in a non-linear fashion with strong support at 17,200.

It’s advice to investors?

Stick to a buy-on-dips approach this month with focus on midcaps amid progression of Q4 earnings.

‘Sell in May and go away’ has been a time-honoured Wall Street adage, denoting traditional market underperformance during the May-October period.

But in the Indian context, while May has been a turbulent month 50 percent of the time over the past two decades, investing during the month-lows has produced average double-digit returns by calendar year end 83 percent of the time.

“Therefore, investors should use any volatility in May to their advantage to build quality portfolios,” it noted.

Midcap Magic

The midcap and smallcap space has mirrored the benchmarks’ listless showing this year so far, though the situation may now be turning favourable.

“The Nifty midcap and small cap indices recorded a breakout from four month's falling channel indicating a revival in midcaps. We expect a catchup in midcap/small cap segment in coming month backed by stronger breadth readings and sectoral churn,” analysts at ICICI Securities said.

Another tailwind for the domestic market has been persistent FII inflows, which soared to USD 1.8 billion in April. This led to Indian benchmarks outperforming their global peers last month.

“In Apr’23, the Indian market witnessed a broad-based recovery in which all sectorial indices closed on a positive note except the IT index. The biggest recovery was seen in Realty, PSU banks, and the Auto sector companies while the IT sector underperformed the broader market due to a weaker set of earnings in Q4FY23,” Axis Securities said in a report.

Axis believes the worst of the FIIs outflow is now behind us, and the strong earnings growth and economic recovery will play out in the remaining months of 2023.

It has maintained its December 2023 Nifty target at 20,400 (valuing it at 20x on December’24 earnings), implying an upside of around 13 percent from the current levels.

“…the current setup is a ‘Buy on Dips’ market. We recommend investors to maintain good liquidity (10 percent) to use such dips in a phased manner and build a position in high-quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months,” its analysts said.

Short-term Tribulations

Before investors get ahead of themselves with rosy projections and outsized expectations, analysts have some words of advice – the Indian economy faces some stern challenges in the near term.

India Inc's March quarterly results and management commentary have also laid bare a certain cautiousness about future growth given both domestic and global headwinds like stubborn inflation, dampened consumer sentiment and rising interest rates.

Besides, the likelihood of El Nino impacting monsoon rains is a big overhang.

“While the short-term outlook for the Indian economy remains challenging, there is no doubt that India's growth story is on track to emerge as the strongest economy in the years to come,” said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo.

“However, we expect the market to remain choppy in the near term, and events such as the uncertainty surrounding the southwest monsoon and potential interest rate hikes by the Fed could have a negative impact on market sentiments,” he added.

Damania advises investors to remain invested with a medium to long-term outlook and not get swayed by short-term events.

If only it was that simple.

