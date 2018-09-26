App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 11:49 AM IST

Sell ICICI Bank, target Rs 295: Abhishek Mondal

Trader can sell the current futures contract after some technical bounce-back around Rs 315-317 with a stop loss above Rs 324 for target of Rs 295 and Rs 287, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Abhishek Mondal

On daily charts, ICICI Bank is continuously trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below 38.2 percent retracement level of July 16 to August 31, 2018 up move, which indicates that the bias could remain bearish.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is at 38.91, in the neutral zone, no divergence seen against the price and MACD is continuously below the signal line whereas (-)DI is above (+)DI, signaling a bearish trend in the near term.

A trader can sell the current futures contract after some technical bounce-back around Rs 315-317 with a stop loss above Rs 324 (closing basis) for a target of Rs 295 and Rs 287.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 11:49 am

