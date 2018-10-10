Sell Hindustan Unilever, target Rs 1424: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Hindustan Unilever has been badly hammered down from Rs 1800 levels to get support at its 100-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily interval which is placed at Rs 1620 levels.

However, from the last four weeks, prolong consolidation in prices has kept the stock in the range of Rs 1570-1670.

This week we have observed consolidation breakdown below the key support of Rs 1560 along with descending triangle breakdown which is a bearish signal for the prices moving forward.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 1505-1515 for the downside target of Rs 1424 levels with a stop loss above Rs 1565.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.