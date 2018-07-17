Sell Hindalco Industries, target Rs 195: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Most of the metal counters are under pressure and Hindalco Industries is no different. On Monday, it posted a fresh breakdown from its month-long distribution phase and it is likely to witness a fresh fall in days to come.

Traders are advised to create fresh short positions in the range of Rs 215-218. It closed at Rs 212.40 on July 16, 2018. Sell July futures for target of Rs 195.

