Sell Havells, target Rs 485: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

Havells India has been consolidating in a range and formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on weekly charts. The said pattern will be activated once stock beaches the lower band of the trend line which is pegged near Rs 530.

On a weekly chart, the RSI (14) has signaled range shift which indicates a probable breakdown in the near term. On a daily chart, the daily RSI (14) continued to resist near 60 levels.

Also, the last week candle resembles a formation of ‘Long-legged Doji’ candle which indicates indecision.

Combining the above technical evidence, we recommend traders to go short in a range of Rs 537 to Rs 547 with a price target of Rs 485. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 579 on a closing basis.

: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.