Sell Godrej Industries, target Rs 500: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Godrej Industries rebounded sharply after testing its monthly support zone around Rs 460 and made a high around Rs 561. It has been hovering around that zone for last one month after its failed attempts to sustain above the hurdle of 200 EMA on daily chart. The movement of last two sessions indicates breakdown.

We advise creating shorts in the given range of Rs 529-534. It closed at Rs 525.60 on January 14, 2019.

: The author is President of Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.