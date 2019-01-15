App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Godrej Industries, target Rs 500: Jayant Manglik

It has been hovering around that zone for last one month after its failed attempts to sustain above the hurdle of 200 EMA on daily chart, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jayant Manglik

Godrej Industries rebounded sharply after testing its monthly support zone around Rs 460 and made a high around Rs 561. It has been hovering around that zone for last one month after its failed attempts to sustain above the hurdle of 200 EMA on daily chart. The movement of last two sessions indicates breakdown.

We advise creating shorts in the given range of Rs 529-534. It closed at Rs 525.60 on January 14, 2019.

Disclaimer: The author is President of Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Godrej Industries #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.