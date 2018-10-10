App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Exide Industries, target Rs 229: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 243-247 for the downside target of Rs 229 with a stop loss above Rs 258, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 300 in the recent past, Exide Industries has been maintaining its downtrend and trading in a downward sloping channel on the daily charts. The stock has been forming lower highs and lower lows which is a bearish sign.

This week we saw a fresh breakdown in prices as the stock slid below its 200-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts with marginally higher volume.

The negative divergence on the secondary indicators like RSI and Stochastic are also pointing towards more downside in prices moving forward.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 243-247 for the downside target of Rs 229 with a stop loss above Rs 258.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:16 am

