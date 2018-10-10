Sell Exide Industries, target Rs 229: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 300 in the recent past, Exide Industries has been maintaining its downtrend and trading in a downward sloping channel on the daily charts. The stock has been forming lower highs and lower lows which is a bearish sign.

This week we saw a fresh breakdown in prices as the stock slid below its 200-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts with marginally higher volume.

The negative divergence on the secondary indicators like RSI and Stochastic are also pointing towards more downside in prices moving forward.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 243-247 for the downside target of Rs 229 with a stop loss above Rs 258.

