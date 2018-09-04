App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Escorts, target Rs 777: Vinay Rajani

We recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 777 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 880 on a closing basis, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vinay Rajani

HDFC Securities

Escorts has violated the crucial support of its 200-DMA, placed at Rs 841 on the downside. Lower tops and lower bottoms are observed on the daily charts which is a bearish sign.

The stock formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts with a jump in volumes. Oscillators and indicators show the sign of a bearish trend.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 777 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 880 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 12:04 pm

tags #Stocks Views

