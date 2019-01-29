Sell Engineers India, target Rs 102: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Engineers India has breached the crucial support of upward sloping trendline on the daily charts. It failed to surpass the crucial resistance of its 200-DMA during this month and turned south.

The short-term moving averages have crossed medium-term moving averages on the downside, indicating a weak trend.

Indicators like MACD and ADX also turned bearish on the short term charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP and average it at Rs 118, for the target of Rs 102, and keep a stop loss at Rs 122 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities

