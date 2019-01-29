App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Sell Eicher Motors, target Rs 18,400: Vinay Rajani

We recommend selling the stock between CMP and Rs 20500 for the target of Rs 18400, and keep a stop loss at Rs 21000 on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Vinay Rajani

The auto sector has been underperforming for the last couple of months. The Nifty Auto index is on the verge of giving the lowest monthly close since March 2016.

Eicher Motors has been the weakest stock amongst all the large-cap auto stocks in the last two months. It is trading below all important moving averages, indicating a bearish trend on all time frames.

The stock has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the weekly charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock between CMP and Rs 20500 for the target of Rs 18400, and keep a stop loss at Rs 21000 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:03 pm

