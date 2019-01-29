Sell Eicher Motors, target Rs 18,400: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

The auto sector has been underperforming for the last couple of months. The Nifty Auto index is on the verge of giving the lowest monthly close since March 2016.

Eicher Motors has been the weakest stock amongst all the large-cap auto stocks in the last two months. It is trading below all important moving averages, indicating a bearish trend on all time frames.

The stock has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the weekly charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock between CMP and Rs 20500 for the target of Rs 18400, and keep a stop loss at Rs 21000 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities

