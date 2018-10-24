Sell Divis Laboratories, target Rs 1145: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Divis Laboratories has been consolidating in range of 1250-1320 from the last three weeks and has formed a Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily charts.

This week we have observed short build up into the stock along with negative divergence on secondary indicators like RSI and stochastic.

The stock is on the verge of a breakdown below the neckline of the head and shoulder pattern visible on daily charts. Traders can take a short position below Rs 1245 levels for the downside target of Rs 1145 and a stop loss above Rs 1310.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.