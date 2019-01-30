App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1210: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can take a short position into the stock within a range of Rs 1270-1275 for the downside target of Rs 1210 levels and a stop loss above Rs 1315.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shitij Gandhi

In the recent past, Colgate Palmolive has given a decent rally from 1200 levels to Rs 1350 levels in a short span of time. But, from 4-5 weeks, prices could not manage to gain momentum and was seen consolidating in range of Rs 1300-1350.

We saw a breakdown below the key support level and has been witnessed along with heavy volumes. On the technical ground as well, the stock has formed a rounding top pattern and has given breakdown below the same.

Traders can take a short position into the stock within a range of Rs 1270-1275 for the downside target of Rs 1210 levels and a stop loss above Rs 1315.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Stocks Views

