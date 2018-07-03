Sell Coal India, target Rs 250: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Coal India after the breakdown from its consolidation range, is currently hovering in a narrow range, offering shorting opportunities to traders.

The overall downtrend and chart formation are clearly indicating a fresh decline ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh shorts in the given the range of Rs 264-266 for target of Rs 250. It closed at Rs 261.60 on July 2, 2018.

