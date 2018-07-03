App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Coal India, target Rs 250: Vinay Rajani

Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh shorts in the given the range of Rs 264-266 for target of Rs 250, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Vinay Rajani

Coal India after the breakdown from its consolidation range, is currently hovering in a narrow range, offering shorting opportunities to traders.

The overall downtrend and chart formation are clearly indicating a fresh decline ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh shorts in the given the range of Rs 264-266 for target of Rs 250. It closed at Rs 261.60 on July 2, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:46 am

tags #Stocks Views

