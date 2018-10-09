Sell Chennai Petro, target Rs 205: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Chennai Petroleum Corporation price has formed a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts projecting a healthy downside in the stock from current levels.

The stock is placed below all important moving average support. Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily are seen on weekly charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 205 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 250 on a closing basis.

