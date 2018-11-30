App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Century Textiles and Industries, target Rs 840: Aditya Agarwal

We advocate traders to go short below 889 with a price target of Rs 840 and Rs 810 levels respectively. Stop loss should be placed above Rs 927, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Aditya Agarwal

Looking at the daily chart, Century Textiles and Industries has seen a sharp rally from the bottom of around Rs 718 and rallied till Rs 927. Subsequently, the bullish momentum exhausted and we are seeing a formation of Head & Shoulder pattern on the hourly chart.

The said pattern will be activated if stock breaches and sustains below 889. In that case, the stock is likely to correct till Rs 840 – 810 levels respectively.

The weekly Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation is intact which indicates that the trend is still down. Hence, we advocate traders to go short below 889 with a price target of Rs 840 and Rs 810 levels respectively. Stop loss should be placed above Rs  927.

Disclaimer: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 10:59 am

