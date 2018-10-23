Sell Canara Bank, target Rs 198: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

PSU counters are either consolidating around their 52-week low or inching lower and Canara Bank is no different. It has witnessed a fresh breakdown on October 22, after hovering around its recent low and likely to see fresh fall ahead.

Traders should use any uptick to go short in the given range Rs 214-216. It closed at Rs 213 on October 22, 2018.

(The author is President, Religare Broking)

