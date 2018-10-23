App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Canara Bank, target Rs 198: Jayant Manglik

Traders should use any uptick to go short in the given range Rs 214-216, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Jayant Manglik

PSU counters are either consolidating around their 52-week low or inching lower and Canara Bank is no different. It has witnessed a fresh breakdown on October 22, after hovering around its recent low and likely to see fresh fall ahead.

Traders should use any uptick to go short in the given range Rs 214-216. It closed at Rs 213 on October 22, 2018.

(The author is President, Religare Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:12 am

