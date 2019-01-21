App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bank of India, target Rs 98: Rudra Shares

the stock has started trading below the short-term moving averages and some corrective action is expected. Hence, short positions can be initiated for short-term gain.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Manali Bhatia

Bank of India has formed bearish engulfing candlestick pattern followed by bearish Doji. RSI has reversed from the resistance zone and suggests recent upmove has taken a pause and short-term dip is likely in days to come.

On the daily chart, the stock has started trading below the short-term moving averages and some corrective action is expected. Hence, short positions can be initiated for short-term gain.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:53 am

