Sell Bank of India, target Rs 98: Rudra Shares

Manali Bhatia

Bank of India has formed bearish engulfing candlestick pattern followed by bearish Doji. RSI has reversed from the resistance zone and suggests recent upmove has taken a pause and short-term dip is likely in days to come.

On the daily chart, the stock has started trading below the short-term moving averages and some corrective action is expected. Hence, short positions can be initiated for short-term gain.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

