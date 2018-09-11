Sell Bank of India, target Rs 85: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Despite recent recovery, PSU banks are still weakest amongst the sectoral pack and Bank of India is no different. After its failed attempt to cross the resistance barrier of multiple moving averages around 100, it has formed a fresh shorting pivot on the daily chart.

We advise traders to go shorts in the given range Rs 92.50-93.50 for target of Rs 85. It closed at Rs 91.85 on September 10, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.