Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bajaj Auto, target Rs 2470: Jayant Manglik

We advise initiating shorts on any technical bounce within the range Rs 2620-2650, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol Contributor
 
 
Jayant Manglik

Bajaj Auto has witnessed a breakdown from the distribution pattern of late and is likely to see a gradual decline ahead. Besides, overall weakness in the auto index is adding to negativity.

We advise initiating shorts on any technical bounce within the range Rs 2620-2650. It closed at Rs 2577 on October 8, 2018.

(Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 11:49 am

