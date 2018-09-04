Sell Arvind, target Rs 382: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Arvind has been consolidating in a broader range for the last eight months, after making a record high in January 2018.

Currently, it is trading in the middle of the range and formed a fresh shorting pivot. We advise traders to use any technical bounce to go short in the given range Rs 405-407 for target of Rs 382. It closed at 402 on September 3, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.