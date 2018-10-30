App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Ambuja Cements, target Rs 170: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 196 with a stop loss above Rs 202 for the target of Rs 170, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Ashish Chaturmohta

Ambuja Cements has formed a triple top bearish pattern between Rs 290 and Rs 190 on the weekly chart. Last week, the stock formed bearish candlestick with high volumes indicating selling pressure in the stock. Its price is below short term as well as long-term moving averages.

Momentum indicators are in bearish mode on the daily and weekly charts. Thus, the stock can be sold at the current level and on rise to Rs 196 with a stop loss above Rs 202 for the target of Rs 170.

The author is Head of Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:59 pm

#Stocks Views

