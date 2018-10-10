Sell ACC, target Rs 1,390: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

ACC surpassed its 200-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily interval in the month of August but could not manage to hold on to its gains and slid below the crucial support of 1500 levels.

The stock has also formed a ‘Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the daily interval and has given a breakdown below its neckline which is clearly a bearish signal.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 1465-1480 for the downside target of Rs 1390 with a stop loss above Rs 1535.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.