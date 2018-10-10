App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ACC, target Rs 1,390: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 1465-1480 for the downside target of Rs 1390 levels with a stop loss above Rs 1535, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

ACC surpassed its 200-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily interval in the month of August but could not manage to hold on to its gains and slid below the crucial support of 1500 levels.

The stock has also formed a ‘Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the daily interval and has given a breakdown below its neckline which is clearly a bearish signal.

Traders can take a short position in the range of Rs 1465-1480 for the downside target of Rs 1390 with a stop loss above Rs 1535.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.