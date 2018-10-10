App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ACC, target Rs 1,350: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can sell the stock future at current level and can also add short positions on some technical bounce around Rs 1469-1475, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

ACC is consistently trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below its 50 percent retracement levels of (July 23 to September 3 2018 up move) with moderate volumes in daily scale, which indicates that the bias can remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 37.56, showing no strength and MACD is continuously trading below the signal line. Based on the above observations the stock is expected to move further down in the near term.

Traders can sell the stock future at current level and can also add short positions on some technical bounce around Rs 1469-1475 with a stop loss above Rs 1520 (closing basis) and a target of Rs 1395 and Rs 1350.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:32 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.