Sell ACC, target Rs 1,350: Abhishek Mondal

ACC is consistently trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below its 50 percent retracement levels of (July 23 to September 3 2018 up move) with moderate volumes in daily scale, which indicates that the bias can remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 37.56, showing no strength and MACD is continuously trading below the signal line. Based on the above observations the stock is expected to move further down in the near term.

Traders can sell the stock future at current level and can also add short positions on some technical bounce around Rs 1469-1475 with a stop loss above Rs 1520 (closing basis) and a target of Rs 1395 and Rs 1350.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.