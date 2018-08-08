Selan Exploration Technology rises 9% on robust June quarter numbers

Shares of Selan Exploration Technology added 9.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of robust June quarter numbers.

The company has posted 91 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore against Rs 7.5 crore in the Q4FY18.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 23.3 crore.

At 11:28 hrs Selan Exploration Technology was quoting at Rs 232.20, up Rs 15.20, or 7 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 277.50 and 52-week low Rs 154.45 on 10 May, 2018 and 07 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.61 percent below its 52-week high and 53.42 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained 23 percent in the last 7 days.

Posted by Rakesh Patil