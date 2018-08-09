Selan Exploration rises nearly 10% as Dolly Khanna buys additional stake in Co

Share price of Selan Exploration Technology gained 9.7 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as investor Dolly Khanna has purchased over 1 lakh shares of the company.

The investor purchased 1,04,250 shares at Rs 244.03 on NSE, bulk deals data released by the exchanged revealed. The purchase is worth Rs 2.54 crore.

According to shareholding pattern for June quarter available with the exchanges, she owns 2,43,400 shares in the firm, which make up for a stake of 1.48 percent in the exploration company.

The company posted 91 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore against Rs 7.5 crore in the Q4FY18. Its revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 23.3 crore.

At 09:20 hrs Selan Exploration Technology was quoting at Rs 268, up Rs 17.40, or 6.94 percent on the BSE.

Yesterday the share closed up 15.48 percent at Rs 250.60, while in the last 5 days the share rose 34.5 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil