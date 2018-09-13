See up to 10% fall in markets: Sahil Kapoor, Edelweiss Investment Research

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist of Edelweiss Investment Research spoke at length about wide ranging issues. He talked about the impact of rupee's slide, the effect of Lehman Brothers bankruptcy on Indian markets and how investors should strategise during these times of macro-economic challenges.

Weakening current account deficit and absence of US dollar liquidity globally would keep Indian rupee under pressure. We expect it to remain weak and move towards the Rs 73 to 74 range compared to the dollar.

On the flip side, we have seen the first benefit of a weakening currency in rising remittances which grew 17.5 percent in the June’19 quarter to touch $17 bn, the highest quarterly number ever.

We expect a correction of 10% or more from recent highs which would take indices back from expensive valuations ratios. There are a number of risks domestically and globally which can impact equity markets. Firstly, the macroeconomic landscape remains challenging and is deteriorating. Many indicators like CAD, fiscal deficit, rising bond yields, stagnant indirect tax collections, foreign flows are still worsening along with a challenging global economy. This would keep the margin of safety low and these macro indicators important monitorable.

Secondly, earnings growth has been a big challenge for domestic markets. Over the last two years, earnings growth for stocks has been patchy and inconsistent. Q1FY19 was the first quarters where market wide earnings growth (ex-PSU banks) clocked a growth of 20%. A pick up in earnings can overshadow the other negatives and support markets. But the downgrades cycle in FY19 is just like it was in prior years.

Thirdly, the synchronous global growth of 2016-17 is now behind us. Global economic growth is now fractured and is plagued with risks. The US has entered a late cycle indicating peak growth and earnings dynamics. An intensifying dollar liquidity vortex is squeezing emerging markets one after the other and may create more problems if trade wars escalate.

The biggest impact is likely to be on companies with foreign debt and the heavy burden of service. The other impact will be on companies which rely on imported raw materials. Their raw material cost could lead to margin compress in the next few quarters.

For the government, the biggest challenge would be the widening current account deficit. We expect it to widen to $80bn this year which would have to be financed through FDI and FPI flows to have a stable balance of payment.

However, the pace of foreign inflows has been slow and is likely to remain poor in the next few quarters. This would aggravate the problem of US dollar liquidity.

The currency is partly reflecting this dynamic and the further weakness will correct it. The government's fiscal burden may rise somewhat for servicing external debt. This could provide some stress to an already tight fiscal position in FY19.

Bob Farrell’s rule 7 comes in handy here. It says “markets are strongest when they are broad and weakest when they narrow to a handful of blue-chip names.”

This is the state of the market currently. History shows us that thinly participated uptrend’s lack margin of safety and are susceptible to deep corrections in face of negative developments.

Excesses in one direction are generally repeated in the other direction. The sky-high valuation and indispensable expectation of the Indian equities were shattered with the onset of the global financial crisis.

The selling intensity made even high-quality companies with excellent cash flows and profitability trade at the lower extreme of valuations. That was a time when earnings multiple and compressed, forward estimates were sober and flow a trickle.

Such opportunities come rarely on a market-wide scale but are extremely profitable for patient and seasoned investors. Invariably when markets take to downtrends, investors would benefit only if they know what they are paying for.

When interest rate rise, given that earnings growth remains flattish, the earnings multiple declines. Market participants would pay lesser for the same rupee earned.

This means overtly expensive stocks remain susceptible to corrections. And, if earnings don’t turn out to be as expected the price cuts are drastic. So investors would be better off going for stocks where earnings growth is increasing and not stagnant.

Secondly, they could avoid purchasing companies with large debt burdens. Also, in the next few months opportunities would arrive in bond funds as and when the yield begins to top. That would be an ideal time for purchasing bond funds to play duration and pocket in capital gains.

Pharma sector appears to be an interesting bet given that earnings growth is ahead of us. The regulatory environment for pharma companies is also softening after a few tough years.

So rupee’s weakness could benefit a number of companies. Similarly, IT companies can also benefit but due to valuations but one has to be very careful of purchases at the current level.

We have seen some weakness in domestic flows lately. The DII purchases of domestic equity have slowed from peak of Rs 17,000 cr in late 2017 to now nearly Rs 2,500 cr in August.

Even the pace of additions to SIP in MFs has tapered. However, FPIs haven’t been big sellers as their purchases were reigned in for the last few years. Given this backdrop we expect flows to be a tad weaker than the pace of past few quarters.