See some steam for defence-related stocks, PSBs have topped out: Amit Jeswani

Nickey Mirchandani
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Public sector banks (PSBs) have topped out but there is still some steam for defence-related stocks, said Amit Jeswani, founder and chief investment officer at Stallion Asset, a SEBI-registered portfolio management services provider, in an interview with Moneycontrol. He also referenced the "underwear index", which is a tongue-in-cheek indicator sometimes used to gauge the state of the economy.

In the interview, Jeswani discussed the current market situation and trends, mentioning that he believes the Nifty will remain range-bound and that the market's breadth has become weak and will continue to weaken in the second half of 2023.

He suggested investors focus on companies that are market leaders, gaining market share and scaling up to become dominant in their respective sectors. Jeswani noted that this quarter has been terrible for many companies, with eight out of ten companies delivering very bad numbers across every sector. Additionally, Jeswani spoke about the sectors that surprised him in Q3, including consumer tech, two fintech names, and one demerger. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect the Nifty to remain in a tight range and which are the sectors that have surprised you with their earnings in Q3?