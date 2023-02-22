See some steam for defence-related stocks, PSBs have topped out: Amit Jeswani

Public sector banks (PSBs) have topped out but there is still some steam for defence-related stocks, said Amit Jeswani, founder and chief investment officer at Stallion Asset, a SEBI-registered portfolio management services provider, in an interview with Moneycontrol. He also referenced the "underwear index", which is a tongue-in-cheek indicator sometimes used to gauge the state of the economy.

In the interview, Jeswani discussed the current market situation and trends, mentioning that he believes the Nifty will remain range-bound and that the market's breadth has become weak and will continue to weaken in the second half of 2023.

He suggested investors focus on companies that are market leaders, gaining market share and scaling up to become dominant in their respective sectors. Jeswani noted that this quarter has been terrible for many companies, with eight out of ten companies delivering very bad numbers across every sector. Additionally, Jeswani spoke about the sectors that surprised him in Q3, including consumer tech, two fintech names, and one demerger. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect the Nifty to remain in a tight range and which are the sectors that have surprised you with their earnings in Q3?

The Nifty is going to be narrow, but the breath has broken down. A lot of stocks are falling. Out of 1,700 stocks, more than 50 percent are down more than 50 percent from the 52-week highs. So the market breath has become weak and it will become weaker, I believe, in the first half of 2018. But over the long term, we need to bet on companies that are market leaders, gaining market share. HDFC Bank in 2012 was a Rs 4,000-crore profit company. Today, its expected profit is Rs 45,000 crore for FY23. Bajaj Finance went from Rs 400 crore of profit to Rs 10,000 crore of profit in the last decade. Polycab went from Rs 89 crore of profit to Rs 1,100 crore. What we are ideally looking out for is companies that can scale up and become very, very large, and dominant in their respective sectors. So coming to your question of what we see this quarter…

This quarter has been a horrible one. If there were 10 companies in every sector, 8 companies have come out with very bad numbers, from retail to chemicals. If there are about 40 listed companies in chemicals, I would say 35 have come out with bad numbers. And chemical was a very popular sector for a China-plus one kind of scenario. The numbers are very, very big except for fluorochemical names like Navin Fluorine, SRF and Gujarat Fluoro. It’s the same with retail. Discretionary spending has fallen off a cliff… Alan Greenspan would track this data called the Underwear Index. He would see the sales of underwear to gauge the economy. The sales of (innerwear brands) Rupa are down 50 percent this quarter, Lux is down 31 and Dollar is down about 25-27 percent, Page Industry is up 1 percent… This tells you the economy is a little weak.

So that has been this quarter broadly. But on the other side, there are companies like Trent, which came with 61 percent growth. Look at Shopper Stop—the growth was 12 percent. Manyavar reported a minus 8 percent SSG growth (same-store sales growth). So basically, what I'm trying to say is that in every sector, out of 10 companies, 8 companies are poor, you have to focus on those two companies delivering the numbers, because this market is going to be a 40-, 50-, 60-stock market. Not hundreds of stocks. There were times like 2021 where 500 stocks, like 2017, like 2013-14, like 2010, like 2007, like 2003-04 where 500, 700 stocks were making new highs and everyone made money. The market, almost always, except for this once-in-four-years kind of events, gets very narrow. Moneymaking gets difficult. But if you are in those 50-60 names—they were called Hrithik in 2018, there will be a new term at the end of this year—but these stocks will be high-growth, and they will be reasonably valued. Good management. You cannot take corporate governance risk at this stage of the cycle. And in small-caps also you have to be a little more cautious than you were last year. So that is my broad market view across sectors. There is no one sector which I can say… Like last year you had PSUs doing well. I believe PSU banks have topped out. If you think railways, I think mediocre. If you look at defence, I think there is still steam to go there.

Even in last year’s trends, one will continue, two—I think it's over. But we are looking at hyperscalers, the ones that can scale up and make it very large, the surprise this quarter, the second question you asked, the surprise this quarter has been consumer tech. We have bought two fintech names. Of course, we have our risk management systems. We hopefully won't lose too much money. But there is a clear road to profitability in these two fintech companies and they have cash on books. Their valuations are very cheap. Everyone hates it. They are never in profit, or profitable ex-ESOP cost. So these are places where we have made very decent-sized bets this quarter, and we are also betting on one demerger. These are the only changes that we have made in the portfolio.

One is an insurance tech player. India's total savings is Rs 50 lakh crore. Out of that, Rs 9 lakh crore goes towards insurance, Rs 7 lakh crore towards life insurance, Rs 2 lakh crore towards general insurance, Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards SIP, Rs 20 lakh crore towards bank deposits, Rs 4 lakh crore towards loans. So what we are playing within the case of this insure tech player is the Rs 9 lakh crore premiums that Indians pay every year. The company that I'm speaking about is 1 percent of India's insurance market share, yet on the online marketplace, it is 94 percent. Think about it. There is a red ocean out there. HDFC Life, SBI Life, LIC—there are about 24 life insurance companies, 33 general insurance companies and five health insurance companies that are fighting each other saying I'll give you better/lower price, I'll give you higher coverage, etc. Now there is one player that’s growing four to five times faster than the entire industry. So it becomes a better bet for me because I bought higher growth.

Let's also discuss chemical stocks because the market's love affair with chemical stocks appears to have dimmed considerably. How does the valuation look right now?

The valuation of the chemical space depends on what stock you're buying. With only three fluorochemical companies, it is not very difficult to understand where the game is. The same thing happened in pharma also, right? You had very high prices, pharma prices moved… API prices move higher. The margins of, let's say, Divis Labs moved from 30 percent, 35 percent to 40 percent. So you had higher prices, higher margins and higher valuation. Now, the complete opposite is happening. The prices of APIs have fallen, the margins have come down and now the valuations are coming down. That happened in Gland Pharma, and that happened in Divis. The same thing is now happening in the chemical game.

The game is simple—prices have fallen. All these chemical companies that used to make 10-15 percent margins started making 30-35 percent margins. And the markets took them higher because of the ROE (return on equity), ROC (return on capital)… everything changed for these names, and people thought it's a China-plus one kind of trade. That trade is over. And for the next one year, the stocks will not perform except for the three fluorochemical players. But out of 40 chemical names, I wouldn't touch 35. Among the five are the likes of Neogen, one other player in lithium chemicals. But barring the five players, you have to be very stock-selective or else you will lose money in this kind of market.

Let's shift our focus to the consultation paper that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has floated to amend the norms for strengthening corporate governance of listed entities by empowering shareholders. This move comes against the backdrop of the Adani Group saga. You will also agree that Paytm and Nykaa, they have also raised some red flags for the shareholder community. What do you make of it?

The startup ecosystem is very important for our economy as we go from $3 trillion to $6 trillion. A large part of our profit pool domination will be these startups in the next 10 years. And I believe 500 consumer tech companies will get listed over the next 10 years. So corporate governance frameworks, not just in the listed market but also in funded startups, are very important at this point.

We have seen corporate governance issues in cyclicals. There are years like 2018... We started 2018 in January with companies like Vakrangee around, and PC Jeweller who invested in Vakrangee, and both collapsed 90 percent-plus. This is 2018 I'm speaking about. Then in May, you had stocks like Manpasand falling 90 percent. You had Dilip Buildcon falling, HG Infra. All these infra names peaked out. Then in September, you had IL&FS defaulting, and because of that, DHFL went through a crisis, and Yes Bank went through a crisis. Other housing finance companies like Indiabulls, Piramal, Edelweiss saw their yields going to the moon.

For the next six, eight or nine months, it is very important in India to be very cautious and not take corporate governance risk, because last year, there was a war. The Fed (US Federal Reserve) increased interest rates four times by 75 bps (basis points), twice by 50 bps and once by 25 bps. And what did the market do? The market was bidding B2G (business to government) companies. The NASDAQ was down 40 percent. Instead of the markets being risk off, the market was on hyper risk-on mode. So you have to be very careful right now. For the next one year, be very careful on corporate governance. There are four kinds of risk—business risk, industry risk, management risk, valuation risk. The valuation risk peaked out in October 2021. Anyone who took a valuation risk, including us, had a tough time and my portfolio went down 10 percent. We're still 7-8 percent away from our lifetime highs. We peaked out in October 2021. Now, I think 2023 has started the era of corporate governance risk, management risk… They will have bigger repercussions.