See rupee heading to 71/$; these 5 stocks are top buys after Q1 results

Soumen Chatterjee, Head of Research at Guiness Securities, sees the rupee sliding towards 71 against the dollar over the next 3-6 months. He is betting on JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Oberoi Realty, and Natco Pharma.

Edited excerpts

A) If there is a global sell-off in equities, particularly in emerging markets, due to economic turmoil in Turkey, India will certainly not remain isolated at a time when valuations are high. More than the Turkish turmoil, market participants should worry about domestic issues – rising trade and current account deficits – due to rising crude oil prices.

The fiscal deficit is likely to remain on the higher side as the government is not looking to curb spending in an election year. This will continue to keep the rupee under pressure. If we look at the Turkish economic crisis and contagion risks related with it, India is far better placed compared to other emerging economies with a higher cushion of forex reserves and low external debt to service.

A) There is certainly a contagion risk given the developments in Turkey. We have already seen how a crash in Turkey’s lira has rattled global equity markets and currencies of emerging markets. Turkey has been maintaining low-interest rates to augment economic growth, which has resulted in an overheated economy with double-digit inflation.

Last week, things went horribly beyond control as US President Donald Trump announced it will double tariff on Turkish steel and aluminium, which is a major forex garner for Turkey. However, the Turkish central bank assured markets it will provide liquidity, but that failed to cheer sentiment as the country has a high external debt to service, with limited foreign exchange reserves.

If Turkey fails to meet its large external financing needs, the obvious victim will be financial institutions that have an exposure to Turkey.

A) The rupee has notched record lows this week, amid concerns of an economic turmoil in Turkey. The widening trade deficit may further hurt sentiment. Firm crude oil prices can widen our current account deficit.

High current account deficit will certainly weaken the rupee. It is likely that the rupee will slide towards 71 against the dollar over the next 3-6 months. The overall strength in the dollar puts pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

A) The Q1 performance of most companies have matched our estimates. Prima facie, the Q1 numbers look robust as a low base impact has played out well. Q1 FY18 was adversely impacted due to slowdown in the economy triggered by the implementation of the Goods & Services Tax.

Going forward, we expect the positive earnings momentum to continue for the remaining part of FY19 as major economic growth drivers are well placed: manufacturing data consistently above the 50 mark, strong industrial productivity numbers, robust automobile sales and an overall rise in capacity utilisation.

A) Here is a list of top five stocks that are strong buy post the Q1 results:

JSW Steel:

The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 10 times of its trailing earnings. The company reported almost 3 times to increase in Q1 profits on a YoY basis. The management expects steel demand growth at 7-7.5 percent in FY19.

We expect margins to improve further in FY19 even if steel prices remain in a range around current levels.

Ashok Leyland:

The company reported excellent Q1 FY19 numbers. The net profit grew more than 200 percent on a year-onn-year basis with stable margin despite rise in the cost of key inputs.

We believe that uptick in the economic growth and pick up in infrastructure activity augurs well for the company. The on-going stricter enforcement of overloading norms is a positive development but competitive pressure is likely to remain high.

Escorts:

The June quarter results were operationally better than expected. We are positive on FY19 Tractor demand and margin expansion as off-take has been strong even in lean months. The dealers expect the momentum to continue for the next few months going forward.

Oberoi Realty:

The stock is in a corrective mode (time correction) despite excellent Q1 numbers. PAT and revenue were up by more than 200 percent on a YoY basis.

It is the right time for long-term investors to accumulate the stock as valuations are very reasonable. The real estate company is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals.

Natco Pharma:

The company reported steady Q1 FY19 numbers. The net profit grew by 93 percent and revenue by +21 percent on a YoY basis. The company enjoys a leadership position in the domestic oncology and gastro-hepatology segments.

Its oncology segment has a portfolio of 30 products, covering about one-fourth of the domestic market. Going forward, growth in revenue and profit will be driven by formulations business in the US that includes niche generic product launches.

A) Some stocks came out with numbers that were below our estimates. Some of these are trading at unrealistic valuations.

There are some stocks where there is a lot of uncertainty but continue to prevail due to future performance. We are advising investors to avoid these in the short-term and wait for changes in financial trends to consider investing in them:

Tata Motors:

JLR is facing weak demand and margin pressure in the west. Near-term demand outlook for JLR remains challenging due to uncertainty regarding diesel cars in Europe and people in China deferring purchases ahead of the country’s move to cut import tariffs on cars.

Meanwhile, volatility in the U.S. dollar against the pound sterling and the subsequent forex losses has adversely impacted JLR’s profitability.

Domestic business is improving but unlikely to offset pressure at JLR. Despite the stock is trading below its Book value, it is advisable to wait for further clarity to come on JLR front.

Lupin:

Q1 FY19 has been subdued, primarily on account of the muted business in US and Japan. US business declined by 26 percent on a YoY and 21 percent on a QoQ basis mainly due to sanctions imposed by USFDA at production sites.

Despite positive guidance on the US business for the second half of the year by management, we believe that the ongoing pain in the US market like pricing pressure due to customer consolidation will take much longer time in a case for Lupin to bottom out.

UltraTech Cement:

Well, it is time to book profits in the cement major and again re-enter at lower levels around Rs 3,900-4,000. The stock is trading at rich valuations, almost 60 times of its trailing earnings.

Though the volume growth outlook is very positive but margins are likely to remain under pressure due to rise in the cost of key inputs like Pet Coke and Coal.

Rising Diesel prices will also hurt margins as it pushes logistics to cost higher. Meanwhile, weak INR is adding salt to the injury.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) HPCL, BPCL, IOC:

Short-term traders should avoid this space due to weakness in Rupee and firm crude oil prices. Despite good numbers, we expect the stock prices of OMCs to remain under pressure to sideways as we are getting closer to major state elections.

A) As indices are notching record highs, there is a strong possibility that markets may get polarised. Investors should hold on to their portfolio if they have stocks with strong financial performance and where earnings visibility is stable and high.

However, it is prudent not to invest aggressively or chase momentum stocks as valuations are indeed stretched. The markets will provide an opportunity to enter on dips, so one should brace well to weather any sort of volatility and should use the panic to buy.

A) It is true that we are in an election cycle and an election brings with it uncertainty. The last thing which market participants generally like to deal with is uncertainty. This ensures high volatility, despite no major change in underlying fundamentals.

As markets are notching record highs almost every single day, there is always room for a correction due to profit-booking and consolidation as markets will take their own time to adjust to higher valuations with strong corporate earnings.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.