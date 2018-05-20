See Nifty trading between 10,500 and 10,700 in near-term; sell-off in pharma, cement, midcap stocks

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty continued its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session and formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle on the daily chart and Bearish Engulfing candle on the weekly chart, which indicates that the bears are getting some grip after the strong move of around 1,000 points.

It has negated its higher lows formation on the weekly scale after the momentum of last seven weeks. Now if it holds below 10,680 zone, then the weakness could extend towards its next support of 10,550-10,500. On the upside, hurdles are seen at 10,680 then at 10,725 levels. The index is heading towards its 50-day Double Exponential Moving Average and needs to surpass immediate hurdles to see stability in the short-term.

The index wiped out its entire gains made in the previous two weeks and traded negative for the last four trading sessions. India VIX moved up 5.52 percent to 14.15 levels in the last session. Spurt in the volatility, with a decline in the put-call ratio, suggests that the bears are getting a grip and resistances are gradually shifting lower.

On the option front, maximum put open interest (OI) is at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strike, while maximum call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike. We have seen meaningful call writing at 10,600 followed by 10,700 and 10,800 strikes which is restricting its upside momentum. Put unwinding is seen at immediate strikes which is providing scope for a further decline. Option data suggests an immediate trading range between 10,500 and 10,700.

The Bank Nifty corrected by around 1,100 points in the last four sessions from its recent high of 26,972 to 25,839 levels. It is forming lower highs-lower lows on a daily scale for the last four trading sessions and also made a Dark Cloud Cover candle on the weekly chart. Till it sustains below 26,100 levels, weakness could be seen towards 25,750 and 25,500 levels. On the upside, a hurdle is seen at 26,250 levels.

The Nifty Midcap index has been falling down for the last three weeks and wiped out all gains made in April. The Nifty has shed all gains in the May series and came near its series opening levels. The Bank Nifty is still up 3.5 percent in the May series.

Selective private banks, financial, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer stocks are holding some gains, while most public sector banks, pharma, cement and midcap stocks are likely to see further declines.

On the stocks front, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Service are showing strength.

Disclaimer: The author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.