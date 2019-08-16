App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'See Nifty fall to around 9,700 levels on global, domestic macro concerns'

Nifty may consolidate between 10,000 to 12,000 for some time, maybe a quarter or so, before any decisive move towards new highs

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Romesh Tiwari

We are seeing selling pressure because of uncertainty looming over the economic scene of the global and domestic markets.

The future is more opaque than we have witnessed in the past decade. We are facing the economic version of the cold war from the last century with the US and China now confronting on trading issues.

Close

So for the next one year, my hopes are based on the survival spirit of Indians and their adaptability to changes. Next one year can be turbulent for markets but with the government intervention, we may see the revival after a couple of quarters.

related news

For benchmark index Nifty50, I expect a further fall to around 9,700 levels amid the global and domestic economic concerns. It may consolidate between 10,000 to 12,000 for some time, maybe a quarter or so before any decisive move towards new highs.

We may see 13,000 levels on Nifty after consolidation. Although it will all depend on unfolding of unpredictable events key for the deeply interconnected world economies.

My strategy will be to invest in sectors which are getting beaten due to the absence of clarity and short term negative outlook but are crucial for revitalizing of the domestic economy, like auto, infra, banking, FMCG and consumer retail segments.

I will suggest buying on dips in Maruti, HeroMotocorp, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, DLF, L&T, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, that may give around 20-25 percent returns on investment in a year’s time.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalAim.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 11:34 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.