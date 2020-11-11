'See Nifty at 14,000 by next Diwali; Samvat 2077 will belong to small & midcaps'

The markets have fully recovered the losses and with the US elections uncertainty behind, Samvat 2077 looks promising for the emerging markets, said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities.

Q: What is your advice to investors on this Diwali (Samvat 2077) and what is the strategy they should adopt going ahead, considering the current market and economy condition?

Samvat 2077 looks to be a crackling year. The markets have fully recovered the losses and with the US elections uncertainty behind, Samvat 2077 looks promising for the emerging markets. From a strategic standpoint, the year will belong to small and midcap ideas. Also, banking and housing will be good themes for the year. So, a mix of these themes will deliver good returns over the year.

Q: What is your reading on the market rally so far and what is your outlook for the market by next Diwali?

Nifty by next Diwali can touch 14,000. Markets have discounted FY22 earnings already and if earnings visibility improves, 2023 earnings will start getting factored. So, for FY23 Nifty earnings could easily cross Rs 700 and in that scenario a 14.000 on the Nifty index looks very likely.

Q: Several sectors already participated in the current rally which started off from March this year. Should investors continue holding those sectors and what are the other key sectors that one should consider now for portfolio, and why?

IT and Pharmaceuticals have been the biggest gainers in the rally. Reliance also has been a major market mover contributing almost 20 percent of the market rally single-handedly. While these sectors have done well, there are structural themes which have started emerging. For IT, digitisation is a major long term theme, while Pharmaceuticals is coming out of a multi-year earnings slump. While some profit booking is advised but having a significant allocation in the portfolio to these sectors is important.

Q: Data points (PMI, auto sales etc) indicated that India is on the recovery path after COVID-19 crisis. Do you really believe so, and where do you see the economy by next Diwali (in terms of growth as well as other data points)?

We are on a recovery path but the sustainability of the recovery is critical. At this juncture, it appears more likely that growth will improve significantly in the forthcoming months. Vaccination will also help in 2021. So, there are multiple factors which point towards a significant growth for the next year. From an economic standpoint, we should be slightly ahead of the normalised growth trajectory for next year.

Q: Majority of experts feel September quarter earnings were better-than-expected and management commentaries have also been good so far. Do you really expect FY22 to be a great year in terms of earnings and have you revised earnings estimates upwards for FY22?

There is a far greater likelihood of FY22 to be a year of solid earnings growth. Interestingly, we have started with a significant cut in earnings for FY22 at the beginning of the year on account of COVID related lockdowns impacting the growth for next year also. However, companies and more importantly our banking system has proven to more resilient than the expectations. If the BFSI sector manages the NPA cycle well, then FY22 earnings will be very strong and chances of earnings upgrade increase significantly.

Q: Most experts feel the Samvat 2077 would be a year of midcaps and smallcaps over largecaps. Do you really believe so and why?

Yes, Mid and small caps are coming out of a multi-year underperformance cycle. The underperformance which started from the early part of 2018 lasted till mid of 2020, and now mid and small caps have started outperforming. However, if you look at two year rolling returns of mid and small caps, they have a lot of catching up. So, from a one-year perspective, mid and small caps are likely to beat the broader market in 2021.

Q: Will the FII flow continue in Samvat 2077 and what is your reading forex reserves which is at all-time high now?

FII flows should continue in Samvat 2077. With Democrats winning the US presidential elections, the global trade environment should improve. Also, a stimulus package could mean a softer or stable dollar which will see inflows into emerging markets. All these factors point towards good FII flows for India.

