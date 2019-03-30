App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'See Nifty at 13,500 if 12,000 level taken out decisively'

Dyaneshwar Padwal of KIFS Trade Capital said the Nifty may trade rangebound between 11,300 and 12,000 levels during the April series

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP Technical Analyst, KIFS Trade Capital, sees the Nifty heading to 13,500 levels if the 12,000 mark is taken out decisively. He told Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand that the index may trade rangebound between 11,300 and 12,000 levels during the April series.

Edited excerpts

Q: The market closed FY19 on a strong note. Any particular level you are charting for the Nifty in FY20?

A: On the monthly chart, the Nifty is oscillating in a rising channel, with resistance placed near the 12,000 mark. If the bulls manage to surpass the specified mark, only then we may see a further rise towards 13,500 levels.

Q: How is April likely to pan out for investors? Any particular event to watch out for in the coming week?

A: In the April series, we may see the first line of resistance for the bulls near 12,000 levels with support near the 11,300 mark. We may see tight consolidation in this range, but stock-specific action may continue on Dalal Street.

related news

Rather than eyeing a directional view on the indices, investors should look for stock-specific action. In this scenario, midcaps may outperform the Nifty.

Q: What will be your strategy for Nifty Bank in the first week of April? Do you see some profit booking in the coming week? Are any stocks looking attractive at this juncture?

A: After a breakout near 28,400 levels, the Bank Nifty marched into uncharted territory and continues its northern trajectory. It will tend to remain in motion more or less in the northward direction.

The Bank Nifty has shown strong performance by outperforming the Nifty. In the Relative Rotation Graphs, it is oscillating in a leading quadrant where the relative momentum and strength are very high.

In this scenario, every dip should be used as a buying opportunity. Among banks, State Bank of India is looking quite impressive as it has given a Pennant breakout on the price chart as well as an intermediate trend line breakout on the supporting oscillator RSI.

Q: Have any stocks broken out of a particular pattern such as buy on MACD charts, supertrend indicator, etc?

A: On the monthly chart, SML Isuzu emerged from the corrective pattern, which is in the proximity of 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the previous bull move. RSI has also given an intermediate trend line breakout.

Another stock which is showing strength is Pidilite Industries as it has given an Inverse Head and Shoulder breakout on the weekly chart. We may see the stock to continue to march towards its northern trajectory.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Fa ...

ZF Signs Agreement to Acquire WABCO for $7 Billion

Unhappy with Tharoor’s ‘Squeamish’ Tweet, Left-backed Fishermen ...

Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Ranveer Singh for Flaunting Retro Fashion

Bihar Board Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Intermediate Result Releases T ...

Winston Churchill's Policies Caused the 1943 Bengal Famine, Says New S ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB to Announce Intermediate S ...

Wrestling to Get Nishads in Court, Akhilesh Throws a New Dice; Fields ...

Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Releas ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

LS polls: Dismantling politico-criminal nexus difficult until parties ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap nurses Olympic-size hope as he face ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurrana dressed ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.