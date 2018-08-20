See Nifty at 11,600-11,650 levels if it sustains above 11,500: Axis Securities

Rajesh Palviya, Head - Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities, sees the Nifty heading to 11,600-11,650 levels if it sustains above 11,500. However, he was quick to caution that if the index breaks below 11,430, it would correct to 11,330-11,250 levels.

Q) How is the technical set-up looking for the Nifty? What are the crucial levels to watch out for this week?

A) On the weekly chart, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle. It continues to move in a higher top and higher bottom formation on the weekly chart, indicating a positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the index crosses and sustains above 11,500, it would witness buying which would lead it towards 11,600- 11,650 levels.

However, if the index breaks below 11,430 it would witness selling, which would take the index towards 11,330-11,250. It is trading above its 20, 50 and 100- day simple moving average, which is an important short term moving average, indicating positive bias in the near term.

The Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect the index to trade in 11,600-11,300 range with a positive bias. The weekly relative strength index continues to remain flat above its reference line, showing a positive bias.

The momentum oscillator - stochastic - has turned negative from the overbought zone, indicating a possible consolidation or a down move in the near term.

Q) How is rupee looking on technical charts?

A) The dollar-rupee managed to breakout after consolidating in a 68.40-69.40 range and formed a bullish gap area on the weekly chart. The chart pattern indicates that USD-INR is likely to extend its upward move towards Rs 71-71.80/$ in the near/short term. On the lower side, Rs 70-69.50/$ are likely to act as supports. Our preferred strategy would be to buy on dips till the rupee trades above 69.30 per dollar.

Q) Small & midcap stocks have picked up momentum, which was not visible in earlier rallies. Do you think the recovery has begun in this space?

A) In the recent past, accumulation and buying interest at lower levels have been seen in some quality midcaps and smallcaps. Stocks with strong

fundamentals, backed by a robust set of Q1 FY19 earnings, would continue to rally as the benchmark index is in the bullish zone. The Midcap Index has also managed to cross above its 50 and 100 daily moving average levels, which indicates that we may see more bullishness in the short term.

If the benchmark index continues to hold above 11,250 levels, then some buying momentum would be seen in midcaps. However, one should book some profits in stocks that have moved 20-30 percent higher from their recent lows.

Q) Would you recommend three-to-five stocks that investors can look at with a holding period of 1 month?

A) Here's is a list of top four stocks that could return 4-8 percent:

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 654.55| Target: Rs 668-675| Stop Loss: Rs 622| Return 4-5%

On the weekly chart, the stock has broken out its consolidation range and has decisively broken its resistance of 650 levels on a closing basis and is sustaining above the same.

This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

DHFL: Buy| CMP: Rs 670.3| Target: Rs 685-694| Stop Loss: Rs 638| Return 5-6%

On the weekly chart, the stock has decisively broken out its consolidation range of 575-650 levels on a closing basis and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Tata Chemicals Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 709.7| Target: Rs 727-736| Stop Loss: Rs 682| Return 4-5%

On the weekly chart, the stock price has bounced back from its strong support of 648 levels and is accompanied with a huge spurt in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly strength indicator RSI has given positive crossover and the momentum indicator Stochastic has continued to move upwards which supports bullish sentiments in short to medium term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Yes Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 395| Target: Rs 412-419| Stop Loss: Rs 374| Return 6-8%

The stock was in a consolidation phase since July 2017. With current week’s gain stock has decisively broken out its consolidation range and has closed above its stiff resistance of 375 levels on the closing basis.

In the last session, the stock has witnessed an increase in volumes which supports bullishness in near term. The daily strength indicator RSI and the

momentum indicator Stochastic both have given positive crossover which supports bullish sentiments in the near term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

