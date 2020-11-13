'See lot of value in consumer discretionary, financial stocks which suffered the most in early 2020'

Shailendra Kumar feels the consumer discretionary and financial stocks have suffered the most during the early part of this year and from a valuation standpoint, there are many good companies in these two sectors where one can find a lot of value.

Kumar, the Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors, believes real estate stocks are becoming a better place to invest now. "While the end product market is not improving, on account of rising market share some of the listed real estate companies are becoming a better investment candidate," he said.

FY22 should be the year from where earnings normalization starts as most of the balance sheet adjustments are behind, he believes.

He expects FY22 earnings growth to be around 35 percent YoY. "We can have even stronger earnings if expected structural growth starts."

Q: Data points (PMI, auto sales etc) indicated that India is on the recovery path after COVID-19 crisis. Do you really believe so, and where do you see the economy by next Diwali (in terms of growth as well other data points)?

Revival in PMI and early economic indicators like auto sales as of now looks more a function of gradual opening up of the economy post the pandemic shock. We need to see more data points before we can claim that things are on a steady growth path as the uptick is due to the pent up demand. PMI of other countries also has shown sharp recovery due to the pent up demand built during the lockdown phase. We need to see 2-wheeler monthly sales above 18 lakh and passenger vehicles above 2.5 lakh consistently for 3-4 months before we can think that structural growth has started.

Though, going forward this uptick which as of now is on the back of pent up demand may start becoming structural once the positive catalyst for local manufacturing starts playing out. Some of those factors are: restriction on import from China, Production Linked Incentive in electronics manufacturing and local defence manufacturing.

Q: Majority of experts feel September quarter earnings were better-than-expected and management commentaries were also good so far. Do you really expect FY22 to be a great year in terms of earnings and have you revised earnings estimates upwards for FY22?

Indian corporate has passed through a big adjustment between 2017 and 2020. Many companies have continuously de-leveraged their balance sheet. And now with September quarter results, we are seeing improvements in their profit & loss accounts in terms of better operating margin. This augurs well for corporate earnings ahead. Over the last 7 years, Nifty earnings at reported level had been mere 4 percent. In the last 3 years, this poor growth in corporate earnings had been due to a series of balance sheet related adjustments while at the EBITDA level growth had been in double digits. FY22 should be the year from where earnings normalization starts as most of the balance sheet adjustments are behind. FY22 earnings growth is expected to be around 35 percent YoY. We can have even stronger earnings if expected structural growth starts.

Q: What are those sectors which one should always keep in the portfolio and why?

Consumer discretionary and financial stocks have suffered the most during the early part of this year and from a valuation standpoint, there are good many companies in these two sectors where one can find a lot of value. Also, after underperforming for the prior 3-4 years, Pharma, IT and Telecom stocks have shown some strength this year. Looking at their business prospects these too look, good investment candidates. Also, one can find some good quality stocks with a better valuation in the auto components space as they have underperformed since 2018.

Q: What is your reading on the market rally happened so far and what is your outlook for the market by next Diwali. Where do you expect the Nifty by next Diwali - 13,000 or 14,000 or 15,000 and why?

Nifty had traded sideways since January 2018. Barring the sharp dip made by Nifty briefly this year, for the last three years, it has traded in the range of 10,000-12,000. A three-year sideways consolidation has made a right base from where a sharp upmove will happen once earnings and economy start showing positive trends. And coming calendar year looks set to provide the right impetus for this breakout to happen.

Q: What is your advise to investors on this Diwali (Samvat 2077) and what is the strategy they should adopt going ahead, considering the current market and economy condition?

Larger part of the economic pain and lacklustre corporate earnings are behind us. We should expect firm price trends ahead with a higher high and higher low kind of price behaviour. At the same time, we should always avoid investing in bad quality businesses because as is said a rising tide lifts all the boats but the end outcome is always bad in investing if one ignores the quality aspect. Also as earnings and the economic trends will remain a bit volatile before becoming linearly improving so we will keep seeing some price correction but those corrections need to be bought into.

Q: Interest rates are very low now and the builders are offering properties at discounted prices. Do you think the demand will revive now, and is the Samvat 2077 right time to invest in real estate or real estate stocks?

Real estate will take some more time before a recovery starts. Inventory remains high in most of the markets. Also, some of the real estate markets like NCR have less end-user and very high numbers of investors and these markets will take even more time before a recovery starts. But interestingly real estate stocks are becoming a better place to invest now. And this contradiction exists today as many small-time developers are losing market share and listed large-good quality real estate companies are gaining large market shares. So even while the end product market is not improving, on account of rising market share some of the listed real estate companies are becoming a better investment candidate.

Q: Following results so far, do you think one should start buying banking stocks now? Is the NPA concern out of the way now?

COVID-19 pandemic triggered fall in the market hit the banking stocks the maximum. While Nifty fell by 39 percent, Bank Nifty fell by 51 percent. Also, while Nifty rallied sharply between April and September, Bank Nifty continued its underperformance. Even some of the best quality Indian banks were punished disproportionately with an exaggerated fear of bad debts. There will be a bit higher slippage on account of MSME and retail loans in comparison to their past trends but the distress among the borrowers are way less and banks have aggressively made provisions during the last two quarters. Good quality banks will be out of these NPA related uncertainties earlier-than-expected. Some of the banks are continuously growing their pre-provisioning operating profit with a rate that once the NPA starts stabilizing, 50 percent fall in provisions can trigger a doubling of their net profits. Also, looking at higher credit penetrations ahead, good quality banking stocks remain a strong long term investment candidate.

