Security and Intelligence Services shares rally 5% as Axis Direct initiates buy coverage

SIS operates mainly into four segment areas viz. Security Services – India, Security Services – International, Facility management and Cash Logistics services.
The share price of Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) rallied more than 5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,033.90 intraday on January 13.
Axis Direct initiated coverage with a buy call on SIS and a target price of Rs 1,190, implying 21 percent potential upside from current levels.
It cited expanding India security services, increased demand in Australia, strong foot prints of facility management services, growing need for cash logistics services and robust infrastructure and superior technology driven process.
SIS is a leading security services company in India and Australia, with leadership positions in cash logistics and facility-management services.
The SIS group has expanded its footprint across India and also has a widespread network in Australia and Singapore.