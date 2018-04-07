‘Securitization’ a disciplined way to trade ‘single options’

By Shubham Agarwal

‘Securitization’, it takes the illiquid assets of a financing company (the leases, loans, mortgages and credit card debts of its customers), pools them and transforms them into highly liquid securities.

Not a lot of people want to talk about it after being one of the major instruments in 2008 meltdown. However, like every other thing in life, there is always something meaningful to salvage from this as well.

In the world of equity derivatives, we could find a fine application of the logic behind Securitization to make our Option trading more lucrative and accessible to the traders.

Option by the virtue of its existence is an instrument that transfers the risk of a fall for the buyer of Call or risk of a rise for the buyer of Put. In its idealistic world, it shall be such that once acquired we see the instrument through its life. However, here is the twist.

These instruments have a secondary market as well. So over the life of the Options, the premium would keep changing its value and also it would have the freedom to be entered into and exited through the life of the instrument.

Do we all know this? Yes, we do. Do we utilize this to our benefit? Not optimally. What I mean to say is, we do buy these instruments and are swift enough to get out when it is making money.

However, when the chips are down, the instrument takes its original shape, making the premium paid as sunk cost with the expression “What more am I going to lose than whatever I have already paid?”

Now comes the need to transform the deemed illiquid option contract into a liquid security by dividing it into small different time periods.

As we all know Options are wasting assets. Regardless of anything, we do have some amount of options premium decay in the name of time value. Why we do not budget it to our view.

Take the key principal of Securitization and divide it up into 6-7 trades over the expiry with entry and exits dictated by your view.

Keeping that in mind this is how the trade gets executed. Let us first make up our mind. The stock X is expected to rise by certain % over the course of 3-4 sessions. Next step is to choose the option. Obviously, for a rise choose a Call.

For strike I would go for ATM, you are free to choose whatever you want as long as it makes economic rationality. Now is the time for the acid test. Use any Option Calculator to overlay this time line and price levels.

What you get is given the fact the stock hits the target in expected time frame what the premium would be and just in case after the passage of designated time if the stock hits your stop loss, what would be the premium.

Here you go !!!, you have converted the Option Contract into an Option Security with Premium Stop Loss & Premium Target.

After this point onwards no need to check the stock instead follow your option’s premium and you are good to go.

To sum it up I am just going to leave you with a logic that made me transform my single option trades into a pseudo securitization.

Buying Option is like buying perishable fruits, it makes sense salvage it and to give it to someone else to consume if its target is not achieved in time (obviously if not being eaten) than hold on to it, because if held on to, it may not be of any use.

: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.