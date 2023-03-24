 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
STT on sale of options hiked by 25%, Finance Ministry clarifies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

All stock market transactions that involve equity or equity derivatives such as futures and options are liable under STT, as are mutual fund transactions

Introduced in 2004, STT is levied on transactions involving various types of securities

After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the Finance Ministry finally clarified that it now stands at Rs 6,200 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore.

This indicates a 25 percent hike. Earlier, the levy was Rs 5,000.

In the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by Lok Sabha on March 24 morning, STT on the sale of options was hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700.

This created confusion as the Government had already hiked STT from Rs 1,700 to Rs 5,000 in 2016.