Sectoral winners and losers of Union Budget 2021

The Union Budget 2021 pleased the market as the equity barometer the Sensex and the Nifty rose about 5 percent on the Budget day.

The absence of negative surprises cheered the market. There was no wealth or super-rich tax, direct tax tweak, long-term capital gains tax, securities transaction tax, or a COVID tax in the Union Budget 2021.

Moreover, the Budget was seen as a long-term positive for the economy.

Experts say the Budget is growth-centric, with the minister's focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and job creation as she proposed to increase spending on infrastructure, healthcare, though raising the fiscal deficit higher than the street's target of 7-7.5 percent for FY21 is a bit of concern.

Experts point out that health and infrastructure are the keys to economic growth and the government's emphasis on them will drive growth, increase employment and boost overall consumption.

There were many winners and few losers in Budget 2021. Let's take a look at some of them.

Gainers

Banks & NBFCs

There were quite a few significant announcements aimed at banking and financial space in the Budget.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to set up a new asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an asset management company (AMC) as part of a strategy to clean up banks’ balance sheets.

Besides, the FM also made announcements on the front of recapitalisation of PSU banks. She announced the PSU bank recapitalisation scheme of Rs 20,000 crore for FY22.

Economists and analysts have been pointing out that the non-performing assets have been an issue, especially for the banks, and are rising due to stress in economic activity.

"Setting of stressed asset fund and privatization of PSU banks will be a great positive for the ecosystem. The merging of PSU banks was a step in this direction and now with privatization of PSU, it will help in encouraging new players with proven track record to boost better productivity and lending practices," said Vijay Kuppa, Co-Founder, Orowealth.

Healthcare

The FM announced a new scheme called the PM Atamanirbhar Swastha Bharat scheme to strengthen primary and secondary healthcare infrastructure.

The total outlay of this scheme will be Rs 64,180 crore over six years. Experts are of the view that this scheme will give a boost to the healthcare sector and stocks like Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospital may benefit.

"Higher budgetary allocation and improvement in infrastructure post covid breakout, provides growth levers to the sector," said Kuppa of Orowealth.

Infrastructure

Giving a big boost to infrastructure projects, Sitharaman announced a National Bank for Financing Development (NaBFID) to help in the process of infrastructure financing in the country.

Besides, a sharp increase of 34.5 percent YoY in budgeted estimates towards CAPEX spending from Rs 4.12 lakh crore to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for 2021‐22 is also a big positive for the sector.

The move is positive for companies that deal in the construction sector as it would lead to higher road awarding and construction. Positive for road contractors like PNC Infratech, KNR Construction, Dilip Buildcon, etc.

Real estate

The government extended the affordable housing benefit by one more year until March 2022. The FM also announced tax exemption for rental housing projects in her Budget speech.

The income tax rebate of Rs 1.5 lakh for affordable home loans will continue until March 2022.

Realty, cement, housing finance companies and paint sectors may also gain as the announcements made on affordable housing may boost demand.

Power

The Union Budget 2021 has lined up a Rs 3.05 lakh crore package to revive power distribution companies (discoms) through a revamped reform scheme.

This will end monopoly in the sector by giving options to consumers to choose from more than one discoms. Adani Transmission, Siemens, Adani Green Energy and BHEL​ are among the stocks that can benefit from that.

Textiles

The government announced mega investment to establish seven textiles Parks over 3 years, in addition to PLI.

This is beneficial for stocks such as KPR Mills, Century Textiles, Welspun India and Raymond.

Losers

Consumption

There was no reduction in taxes. With no major cut in tax rates or hike in exemption limits, there will be no major change in disposable income leading to lower expenditure on discretionary goods, experts said.

Insurance

Section 10 (10D) benefit for ULIP policies with a premium of more than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum was discontinued.

As per brokerage firm YES SECURITIES, this will be negative for the insurance companies given that they derive a large chunk of their premiums from this segment.

"Considering the ticket size of insurance companies, we expect the maximum impact on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance followed by Max Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance. HDFC Life Insurance is the least impacted," said the brokerage.

