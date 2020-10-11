Sector-specific action likely to dominate D-Street

In this week's trade, the bulls built on the previous week's comeback and managed to recoup the entire decline seen from August 31 till September 24 in comparatively fewer sessions, implying strength in the recent structure.

We have seen how markets always revert sharply whenever a bearish bias or weakness swings too far in one direction. In the Nifty's case, the support of 200-DMA, point of polarity zone and presence of midpoint of three-digit Gann Channel recharged the depressed bulls. In the last few sessions, the Nifty's advance-decline breadth has not been impressive, which indicates that sector-specific action is likely to dominate headlines on Dalal Street.

With index biggies taking charge of the proceedings, broader markets have reversed in the last few sessions. The ratio of Nifty Midcap 100/Nifty 50 has failed to breach its February 2020 high, resulting in a double-bottom sell set-up followed with a bearish anchor column, which implies further underperformance from midcaps. Our customised breadth of the Nifty Midcap 100 index has reversed from the overbought zone.

The Nifty posted gains of more than 4 percent this week, which is the highest weekly jump since June 2020. The appearance of a bullish candle along with a series of ascending tops and bottoms ensures consistent buying interest during intraday decline. The shift of an orbit above three-digit Gann number of 116(00) as per Gann parlance indicates a move towards 12,100 in the near term. The comeback of financials & banks and the ongoing outperformance of IT index were among the main contributors to this week's trade.

The Nifty IT index rallied 8 percent with an anchor column formation on Point & Figure (P&F) chart. Double top buy signal and a strong follow through led to a massive upmove. On P&F ratio charts, series of anchor columns followed with ABC pattern and continuation have been a regular trait that implies strong outperformance of IT stocks against the Nifty.

If most of 2020 saw underperformance of the Bank Nifty, it is dancing to a different tune in October, rallying by over 11 percent. It is hovering around 24,000-mark and further outperformance is possible. On P&F chart, the Bank Nifty has staged a bear-trap reversal followed by strong follow through in the double-top pattern. Within the banking space, positive traction is visible in PSU Bank index. Select PSU banks are expected to do well in the near term.

The search of new leaders has thrown open opportunities, in this week's trade, even Cement stocks made strong moves. Our equal-weighted customised cement index is providing follow-through bullish moves post an anchor column formation, implying an upmove in select cement stocks.

(Pritesh Mehta is the Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at Yes Securities.)

