Secret sauce of Buffett: Be a business picker, not a stock picker

Aparna Iyer
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Ace investor Warren Buffett believes in picking businesses over stocks and credits this attitude behind Berkshire’s success in creating value for its shareholders.

“Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers,” Buffett, referred to as Oracle of Omaha, wrote in his letter.

Buffett said that Berkshire has been able to pick businesses that have been lasting value creators. He highlighted Berkshire’s purchase of Coca Cola in 1994 at the cost of $1.3 billion which now has grown to a value of $25 billion excluding yearly dividends. Another purchase that Buffett highlighted was that of American Express in 1995 at the same cost as Coca Cola which now has a value of $22 billion excluding dividends.

That said, not all businesses that Berkshire picked have been successes. Buffett, however, pointed out that the value creators are more than enough to make up for mistakes. For instance, if any business with the same cost as Coke or Amex had flatlined, it would have been an insignificant part of Berkshire’s portfolio today. “The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders,” Buffett wrote.