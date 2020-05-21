Second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF likely in June: Report

The second tranche of the Bharat bond ETF is seen at Rs 14,000 crore with a Rs 3,000 crore issue size, the report said.
The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF might be rolled out in the first week of June, CNBC-TV18 reported.
The second tranche of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is seen at Rs 14,000 crore with a Rs 3,000 crore issue size, the report said.The first tranche was issued by Edelweiss Asset Management and listed on the NSE on January 1, 2020.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on May 21, 2020 12:00 pm