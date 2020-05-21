App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF likely in June: Report

The second tranche of the Bharat bond ETF is seen at Rs 14,000 crore with a Rs 3,000 crore issue size, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF might be rolled out in the first week of June, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The second tranche of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is seen at Rs 14,000 crore with a Rs 3,000 crore issue size, the report said.

The first tranche was issued by Edelweiss Asset Management and listed on the NSE on January 1, 2020.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Close
First Published on May 21, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Bharat Bond ETF

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.